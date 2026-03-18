Earthquake shakes homes in Malaga and the Costa del Sol with 4.4 magnitude tremor

AN EARTHQUAKE rocked the Alboran Sea shortly after midnight, sending shockwaves through homes in Malaga and the Costa del Sol.

The tremor struck at 00.24am on Wednesday, registering a magnitude of 4.4.

As residents were jolted awake, panic ensued, prompting the Andalucian Emergency Agency (EMA 1-1-2) to handle around thirty calls in the early hours of the morning.

No injuries have been reported, but the tremor was felt far and wide, creating a sense of unease throughout the region.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) confirmed that people in several towns experienced the quake, including Benajarafe, Campanillas, Torre del Mar, Estepona and Marbella.

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The tremor was felt across the Costa del Sol.

Key locations like Alhaurin el Grande, Arroyo de la Miel, and Benalmadena also felt the earth shake beneath them.

A few kilometers away in Malaga city, residents felt in Guadalmar and La Araña the aftereffects.

The earthquake was recorded in the Western Alboran Sea at a depth of 87 kilometers, making it feel especially intense.

With an intensity rating of III-IV, the quake had many locals on edge, wondering if another shock could follow.

An earthquake rated as III-IV can create a noticeable shock that unsettles residents, particularly in more vulnerable structures.



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