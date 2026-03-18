Benidorm tattoo parlour in resort’s ‘English Zone’ raided for selling cocaine

A BENIDORM tattoo parlour has been raided by the Policia Nacional for selling cocaine.
The business is located in the resort’s busy ‘English Zone’.
A man and woman- both aged 43 and of undisclosed nationality- have been arrested following reports they were peddling cocaine.
MORE BENIDORM NEWS:
- Benidorm council avoids bankruptcy by agreeing to land compensation deal costing at least €500 million over 30 years
- Two British men arrested in Benidorm for staging fake kidnapping to extort just €830 from relative of ‘victim’
- Brit found dead in Benidorm hospital ‘suffocated’ after tragically getting stuck ‘upside down’ in tight gap
They are also accused of storing narcotics at their home.
Police intervened after getting reports of clandestine activities at their tattoo business.
Authorities said neighbours felt uneasy about what was going on due to the constant stream of people visiting the parlour who even consumed narcotics in the street.
The Policia Nacional carried out extensive monitoring of the premises which confirmed that something illegal was taking place.
They also verified that the couple’s home was being used as a drug nursery and to store substances and equipment to prepare the cocaine for sale.
Officers visited the premises and their residence where they seized 64 grams of cocaine, €4,440 in cash, an air pistol and a car.
The couple have been accused of drug trafficking and the illegal possession of a weapon.
Click here to read more Benidorm News from The Olive Press.