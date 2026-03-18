18 Mar, 2026
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18 Mar, 2026 @ 11:09
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1 min read

Benidorm tattoo parlour in resort’s ‘English Zone’ raided for selling cocaine

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Benidorm tattoo parlour in resort's 'English Zone' raided for selling cocaine

A BENIDORM tattoo parlour has been raided by the Policia Nacional for selling cocaine.

The business is located in the resort’s busy ‘English Zone’.

A man and woman- both aged 43 and of undisclosed nationality- have been arrested following reports they were peddling cocaine.

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SEIZED COCAINE

They are also accused of storing narcotics at their home.

Police intervened after getting reports of clandestine activities at their tattoo business.

Authorities said neighbours felt uneasy about what was going on due to the constant stream of people visiting the parlour who even consumed narcotics in the street.

The Policia Nacional carried out extensive monitoring of the premises which confirmed that something illegal was taking place.

ILLEGAL GUN

They also verified that the couple’s home was being used as a drug nursery and to store substances and equipment to prepare the cocaine for sale.

Officers visited the premises and their residence where they seized 64 grams of cocaine, €4,440 in cash, an air pistol and a car.

The couple have been accused of drug trafficking and the illegal possession of a weapon.

Click here to read more Benidorm News from The Olive Press.

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Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

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