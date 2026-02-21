A BRITISH man found dead in a Costa Blanca hospital last week ‘suffocated’ after becoming trapped ‘upside down’ in a tight gap, it has emerged.

Pete Jackson, 54, tragically became wedged between a patio wall and a metal platform on the sixth floor of IMED Levante Hospital in Benidorm while trying to fetch his belongings, according to reports.

The Brit had been reported missing after voluntarily discharging himself from the hospital while still on medication on February 7.

His wife, Shirley Ebbs, confirmed days later that he had been found dead, but the circumstances surrounding the tragedy only surfaced yesterday (Friday).

Ebbs wrote on Facebook: “It is with a heavy heart that I share an update on Pete Jackson.

“Pete has been located, but unfortunately, he has been found deceased.”

A friend added: “Shirley Ebbs wants to thank everyone who helped in the search and offered support during this incredibly difficult time.

“Please keep Pete Jackson’s family in your thoughts and respect their privacy right now.”

Because the narrow gap where Jackson was discovered contained electrical cables, police initially thought he had been electrocuted.

However, an autopsy later confirmed suffocation as the cause of death.

Jackson had lived and worked in Benidorm for three years, reports say.

Family and friends remembered him as cheerful and full of life.

A poster shared online following his disappearance warned he appeared ‘frail and disoriented’ after his stay at IMED.

