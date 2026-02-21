SAN Pedro de Alcantara is finally set to get its own dedicated bus station after years of complaints about scattered stops and poor connections in the busy Marbella town.

The future station will be built on a municipal plot known as El Cielo de San Pedro.

It will have direct access to the A-7 motorway and the A-397 Ronda road.

Officials say the aim is to solve a long-standing mobility problem in an area that has never had a centralised public transport hub.

Location of the future bus station – El Cielo de San Pedro

At present, bus services are spread across various roadside stops along Norberto Goizueta Díaz, Luis Braille and Juan Vargas avenues.

The new station will include six covered bus bays. There will also be two additional off-bay spaces for buses.

A central building is planned with toilets, a ticket office, an information desk, security facilities, storage space and a passenger waiting area.

Design render of the future San Pedro Alcántara bus station. Credit: Huete Arquitectos

The drafting contract has been awarded for €41,654 and is expected to take four months to complete.

The project is being developed under a collaboration agreement between the Junta de Andalucía and Marbella City Council.

The regional government will be responsible for drafting the plans, putting the works out to tender and overseeing construction.

The estimated construction budget currently stands at €1.7 million, although the final figure will be confirmed once the technical project is finished.

The goal is for the plans to be completed this year so construction can go out to tender in 2026.

Design render of the future San Pedro Alcántara bus station. Credit: Huete Arquitectos

Marbella has more than 141,000 residents, with around 36,000 living in San Pedro Alcántara.

The area is a major economic and tourist area on the Costa del Sol.

The new station is expected to handle more than 100 daily services on weekdays, with numbers rising during the summer.

Current routes connect San Pedro with Marbella, Málaga city, Fuengirola, Torremolinos and Ronda, as well as longer-distance destinations including Cádiz, Granada, Seville, Algeciras and La Línea.

Once completed, Marbella City Council will take over the management and maintenance of the facility.

The council is also planning to add 270 parking spots in the lot next to the new transport hub.

