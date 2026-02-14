ANDALUCIA’s metro systems have surpassed 60 million passengers in a single year for the first time.

The metro networks of Sevilla, Málaga and Granada, all managed by the regional government of Andalusia, reached record-breaking usage figures in 2025, reflecting a growing reliance on metropolitan rail.

Since their launch in 2009 (Sevilla), 2014 (Malaga) and 2017 (Granada), the three metro systems have never been used so intensively.

Together, they closed 2025 with around 60 million passengers, rising to more than 62 million when additional services are included.

Sevilla’s metro led the surge, reaching nearly 23.5 million passengers in 2025, the highest figure in its history. The year also marked the system’s 18th anniversary, coinciding with its strongest performance to date.

