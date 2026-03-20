A TEENAGE girl had to flee for her life across a hotel balcony in Torremolinos after a knife-wielding gang took her captive, it’s been claimed.

The 14-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted and drugged by three men in a hotel room on March 14.

She testified that she was in a room with a woman, two men and another child where drugs were present.

Realising the danger she was in, the teenager made a desperate attempt to escape.

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“She escaped by jumping from the balconies while they threatened her with a knife,” her brother told Area Costa del Sol.

“She is quite shaken and experienced moments of fear and panic before managing to escape,” he said.

According to her brother, she found refuge in another guest’s room, where she used their phone to alert the police and her mother.

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A beach in Torremolinos

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested three people in connection with the incident.

Despite these arrests, the victim’s brother criticised the fact that the girl was made to give a statement only hours after the incident, without receiving the necessary support.

“We were completely exposed, without a public defender, without a psychologist for her… without anything,” he stated.

He also hit out the local court, which decided to release the suspects on bail.

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Police arrested the people in connection with the incident. cc Pixabay by cocoparisienne

One of the detainees is accused of unlawful detention, serious threats, sexual assault, and offences against public health.

The other two detainees, one of whom is a minor, face charges of unlawful detention and offenses against public health.

The girl’s family has announced their intention to pursue further legal action.

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