FUGITIVE crime bosses linked to Spain are scrambling to cut deals with authorities as rising regional instability rattles the long-standing safe haven of the UAE.

These include narco bosses and people accused of drug trafficking.

Despite their wanted status, several high-profile fugitives based in Dubai are attempting to negotiate their return to Spain in exchange for reduced sentences amid fears sparked by the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

This isn’t the first instance of people attempting to flee the high life in Dubai.

Since the first missiles were dropped, repatriation efforts by Spain and the UK have sparked a heated debate.

Critics have argued that those who moved abroad to avoid Spanish and UK taxes should not be prioritised.

READ MORE: Influencers, crypto bros and tax dodgers: Spain brings back its citizens from Dubai – will the UK follow suit as the Iranian bombs fall?

Dubai’s reputation as a safe haven has quickly dissipated as the war in the Middle East continues to ramp up.

Spain has begun evacuating some of the estimated 30,000 Spaniards living and holidaying in the Middle East – however, it is unclear what is in store for the wanted persons attempting to leave Dubai.

Police sources told El Español that the situation has created panic among criminal networks long based in the UAE, who are now offering to turn themselves as a way to get out.

Spanish authorities believe between 15-20 major traffickers – who are leading international drug operations linked to Spain – have been living in Dubai in luxurious areas like Palm Jumeirah.

The Emirates has become a well-known haven for organised crime figures over the past decade.

Some of the biggest kingpins move there from across Europe and Latin America.

But pressure from Spain to increase cooperation on extraditions appears to be working.

According to El Español, certain fugitives have already begun to make moves in recent months, efforts that have accelerated as the regional instability grows.

However, officials remain firm on one point: avoiding prison is ‘non-negotiable.’

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.