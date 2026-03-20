STUNNING scenes from Tenerife show Spain’s highest peak transformed into a winter landscape as extreme weather forces road closures and disrupts travel plans.

Storm Therese has left Teide covered in snow, with all access roads closed to the public after heavy snowfall hit Spain’s tallest mountain.

Footage shared online shows the volcanic landscape blanketed in white, with rocks and vegetation poking through the snow.

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The winter storm swept across Tenerife this week, bringing strong winds, torrential rain and freezing temperatures to the island.

Snowfall has been particularly intense above 1,800 to 2,000 metres, including at the Parador de Las Cañadas del Teide, located high in the national park.

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me llegan imágenes por whatsapp del parador del Teide, nevando en toda regla en estos momentos



? (autor desconocido o por confirmar) #BorrascaTherese pic.twitter.com/Bf8IPEyxRs — ?????? ? (@IbelliWeather) March 19, 2026

The Canary Islands remain under an orange weather alert, with warnings in place for heavy rain, storms, flooding, high waves and landslides.

The severe conditions have already disrupted travel, on Wednesday, more than 20 flights were cancelled at airports across the Canary Islands while several more were diverted.

While the weather has brought disruption, the snowfall on Teide offers a rare and striking sight, marking what many are calling a final blast of winter before spring arrives.

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