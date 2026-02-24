TENERIFE is ‘more prepared than ever’ for a possible Mount Teide eruption after 6,000 earthquakes have been registered on the island in only three weeks.

The situation is being continuously monitored with local councils ready to provide the island with support if necessary, says the president of Cabildo, Rosa Davila.

These comments come after a ‘change in seismic behaviour’ that has been observed since February 7.

In the three weeks since this date 6,000 tremors have been seen on the island, it has been one of the island’s most active seismic periods in recent years.

This movement is however not an indicator of an eruption in the short or medium term with the most likely cause of the seismic activity being a pressurisation process rather than magma movement. This process is driven by gas injection in the hydrothermal system.

While experts do not believe that the thousands of earthquakes are linked to magma, the Teide is still ‘the most closely monitored volcano in the world,’ according to Davila.

An extensive network of instruments track its activity in real time with quantum gravimeters, which are operated by the Instituto Volcanologico de Canarias (Involcan), ready to detect magma intrusions if they occur.

This heavy monitoring is not new for Tiede; since it first experienced intense seismic movement in 2016, the volcano has been looked at closely by scientists.

Currently meetings with local councils to update emergency and self-protection plans are ongoing with seventeen municipalities having already been covered. The next areas to be prepared are Guia de Isora and Santiago del Teide.

With a focus on public awareness, eruption simulation exercises will take place in both municipalities between October and November.

“The aim is to keep the island as prepared as possible. Right now, it is more prepared than ever,” says Davila.

Through these simulations locals will practice evacuation, be informed of self-protection measures and learn the routes to designated meeting points.

These residents, and all visitors, are encouraged to check official information and not spread false news or start rumours – scientific and governmental institutions will continue to communicate ‘rigorously and transparently’ and are the best source.

