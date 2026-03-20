Bogus Alicante doctor arrested for bungled hyaluronic acid injections on underage girl’s lips

A FAKE doctor has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Alicante for carrying out hyaluronic acid injections on an underage girl’s lips.

The procedure went wrong and the girl’s mother reported the 40-year-old woman to the police.

She practiced medicine without a licence and caused injuries after performing the treatment on a minor without medical qualifications and parental consent.

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BOGUS DOCTOR

The police investigation began started after the victim’s mother filed a complaint.

The minor contacted the alleged professional via well-known social media network.

She made an appointment and went to her home where she carried out aesthetic activities.

The bogus medic then administered hyaluronic acid injections to her lips, which resulted in injuries and markings for several days.

POLICIA NACIONAL PROBE

The Policia Nacional carried out a series of checks and identified the alleged doctor.

They discovered she performed aesthetic medical treatments at her home without any qualifications or training, let alone any health certification for such procedures.

Having built up a case against against the woman, she was found and arrested for professional misconduct and committing assault.

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