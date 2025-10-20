20 Oct, 2025
20 Oct, 2025 @ 13:08
Fake cosmetician scars patient’s face after botched procedure in Alicante

by
A BOGUS cosmetician operating out of her Alicante home scarred a client’s face after injecting her with hyaluronic acid.

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested by the Policia Nacional after the patient filed a complaint

The fake medic has been charged with committing fraud, bodily harm, and workplace intrusion.

The victim said she heard about the ‘doctor’ via a social media platform which stated that she was fully qualified.

Police discovered she had no qualifications or training to practice aesthetic medicine in Spain.

She also did not have a permit to work from her home.

Her client paid €1,200 for the botched procedure, despite being suspicious about the hygienic quality of the surroundings for such an operation.

Within days she suffered severe swelling to her mouth, face and lips which prevented her from eating normally for around a month.

The operation also left her with scarring on her face.

The Policia Nacional have reminded people to always get medical care and procedures from accredited medical centres and certified professionals to avoid a serious risk to their well-being.

