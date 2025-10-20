20 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
20 Oct, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

6 bedroom Villa for sale in Denia with pool – € 899,000

by
6 bedroom Villa for sale in Denia with pool - € 899

General details: Built: 1998 Plot: 1000 sqm Villa: 285 sqm Location: Dénia / Javea area, La Sella Room details: Bedrooms: 6, Bathrooms: 3, Kitchens: 2, Lounges: 2, Dining rooms: 2, Pool: private 8 x 4m, Parking: Carport, Heating: gas central heating. Characteristics: Quality: very good, Condition: very good, Furniture: included, Views: very good, Garden: very good, Orientation: very good, Ambience: very quiet, Privacy: very private, Landscape: incline, Steps: some. Extras: Separate guest apartment, outside kitchen with BBQ, log burner, storage, automatic irrigation system… See full property details

Villa

Dénia, Alicante

  6 beds

  3 baths

€ 899,000

6 bedroom Villa for sale in Denia with pool - € 899,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

'Poppy Appeal' on Costa Blanca launched at Royal British Legion parade in Benidorm
Previous Story

IN PICS: ‘Poppy Appeal’ on Costa Blanca launched at Royal British Legion parade in Benidorm

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop