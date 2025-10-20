6 bedroom Villa for sale in Denia with pool – € 899,000

General details: Built: 1998 Plot: 1000 sqm Villa: 285 sqm Location: Dénia / Javea area, La Sella Room details: Bedrooms: 6, Bathrooms: 3, Kitchens: 2, Lounges: 2, Dining rooms: 2, Pool: private 8 x 4m, Parking: Carport, Heating: gas central heating. Characteristics: Quality: very good, Condition: very good, Furniture: included, Views: very good, Garden: very good, Orientation: very good, Ambience: very quiet, Privacy: very private, Landscape: incline, Steps: some. Extras: Separate guest apartment, outside kitchen with BBQ, log burner, storage, automatic irrigation system… See full property details

Villa

Dénia, Alicante

6 beds 3 baths

€ 899,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.