14 Apr, 2026
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14 Apr, 2026 @ 11:01
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas Costa with pool garage – € 530,000

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3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas Costa with pool garage - € 530

Beautiful home in Vitta Nature, Mijas – Surrounded by nature A home designed for everyday life This well-planned apartment offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including an en-suite connected to the master bedroom. The layout is practical yet inviting, designed to support both family life and moments of rest, with spaces that feel calm, functional, and easy to live in. Seamless indoor–outdoor flow As a ground floor apartment, the home truly shines through its open connection between the kitchen, living room, and main terrace. This terrace extends naturally from the living area,… See full property details

Apartment

Mijas Costa, Málaga

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 530,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas Costa with pool garage - € 530,000

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