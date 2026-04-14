THE polar air mass that has brought a chilly edge to much of Spain this week is set to give way to a high pressure front, dramatically pushing temperatures up to ‘summer-like’ highs in excess of 30C.

The mercury will climb gradually from Tuesday morning before reaching a peak over the weekend, with maximum temperatures expected to be more typical of the month of June, according to forecasts provided by state meteorological agency Aemet.

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??La semana comenzará con temperaturas por debajo de lo normal , subiendo progresivamente a lo largo de la semana.



Las temperaturas máximas para el fin de semana se esperan muy altas, más propias de mes de junio. pic.twitter.com/1C05vUa01V — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) April 13, 2026

The warm air mass drifting in will linger over the Iberian Peninsula all week, bringing stable conditions to much of the country.

Expats and holidaymakers in Andalucia or the Costa Blanca will be able to hit the beach at the weekend, with the heat topping a toasty 30C from Friday onwards.

Thermometers could even soar to a scorching 34C in some southern areas.

Similar highs are also forecast in the capital Madrid, with temperatures rising progressively from around 25C on Thursday to more than 30C by Sunday.

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Anomalía de temperatura el próximo sábado 18 de abril a mediodía. Salvo zonas aisladas del norte y este de la península dominan las temperaturas bien por encima de la media. En algunas zonas del centro peninsular hasta 10 grados más. En algunas zonas del sur llegarán a los 34*C?? pic.twitter.com/1rysTQMNsj — Mario Picazo (@picazomario) April 13, 2026

The weather is expected to remain dry, with any rainfall confined to the northern coastline.

Some thunderstorms may develop near mountainous areas.

But the warm spell may not bring an end to the fabled ‘blood rain’ that has muddied much of Spain over the past week.

According to predictions, a ‘calima’ haze sweeping in from the Sahara Desert is set to make landfall in the Canary Islands this weekend.

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? ¡Confirmado el cambio de tiempo radical! Pasaremos del aire polar a temperaturas de 30 ºC ?? o más esta semana en #España. ¿La responsable? Una masa de aire muy suave asociada a una dorsal.



?? El análisis de Samuel Biener: https://t.co/vdEZrAyYTw pic.twitter.com/M4OyTobU20 — Meteored España (@MeteoredES) April 13, 2026

Scattered showers are also expected, meaning residents and visitors should prepare for cars and balconies to be covered in a gloppy layer of mud.

The Canaries will also be subject to high winds, causing rough seas along the north and north-east facing coastlines.

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