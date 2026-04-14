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A BRITISH-SPANISH dual national born and raised in London is now stuck in Spain after being denied boarding a flight to the UK due to new British border rules.

The 26-year-old had enjoyed a trip to Amsterdam with friends and was heading home on a flight from the Dutch capital to London’s Luton airport when she was stopped from stepping onto the plane.

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As a British dual national she needed to present a British or Irish passport or possess a digital certificate of entitlement in order to board the flight, a requirement since February 25 when new border control rules were introduced.

With only her Spanish passport in hand, Natasha Cochrane De La Rosa can not enter the UK, a fact which left her in ‘utter surprise’ as she had no idea of these rules and had travelled back and forth from the UK on her Spanish passport with no issues before the change.

Cochrane De La Rosa was raised in Islington and has lived in the UK for her whole life: “I have a career, family and friends in the UK. My whole life is in the UK,” she says.

Now she is tasked with applying for a British passport, overseas applications are often processed in four weeks but can take up to six weeks, according to the Home Office.

It is also possible that her application will be rejected due to her birth circumstances; when she was born in London in 1999 her parents were unmarried, meaning that her British father could not automatically pass his citizenship onto her.

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Speaking to BBC London, she said that these historical nationality laws have made her case ‘nuanced’.

If British dual nationals do not have, or do not want to go through the application process for, a British passport they are able to pay a one time fee of £589 for a digital certificate of entitlement. This option is unavailable for Cochrane De La Rosa as she does not have the paperwork that is necessary to obtain this document.

She is now ‘petrified’ that an extended stay outside of the UK will put her career at risk and believes that the ‘country has a duty of care’ as she is ‘100% a dual national’.

Cochrane De La Rosa has voted and paid taxes in the UK but immigration lawyers have told her that her situation puts her in a legal ‘grey area’.

“This isn’t just about my story but the effect these changes will have on others. Others who don’t have the same resources, connections, maybe even literacy, financial security to be able to cope with these changes,” she said.

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In her case, her family have been left ‘distraught’ and unable to sleep.

After spending one extra night in Amsterdam she travelled over to Spain to stay with relatives while she hopes to find a solution to her situation.

She believes that if the Home Office had better communicated the new rules she would not be in this position as she would have ‘sorted out’ paperwork ‘from the comfort of [her] home’.

While Cochrane De La Rosa has stated that the changes were ‘not amplified’, a spokesperson for the Home Office said that a ‘substantive’ campaign had been running since 2023 with specific guidance for dual nationals available since October 2024.

This move by the Home Office makes Britain’s dual national guidance the same as Australia’s and the US’, which also require citizens to travel on their national documents.

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