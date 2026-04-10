THE commuter rail line between Fuengirola and Malaga is set to close for approximately six months from the end of 2027, as major infrastructure works get underway.

Rail infrastructure manager Adif plans to suspend services between Malaga and Fuengirola while the works are carried out.

These include the doubling of tracks between Campamento Benitez and Plaza Mayor, as well as repairs to the airport tunnel and under the Guadalmedina river.

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The shutdown is expected to last at least five and a half months, from late 2027 into early 2028, although dates are not yet final.

The works will mainly affect the stretch between Malaga and Torremolinos, which will need to close to allow work on approximately three kilometres of track.

The project is part of efforts by the Ministerio de Transportes y Movilidad Sostenible (Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility) to improve capacity on the line.

Officials have said the upgrades could reduce waiting times between trains from 20 minutes to 15 minutes, potentially increasing the number of trains per hour.

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However, this improvement will not be possible without a second doubling of the track between Carvajal and Benalmadena, which has yet to progress.

During the closure, rail operator Renfe will provide alternative transport, but the company stated that it is too early to finalise the alternative .

Alongside the track works, there are also plans to extend station platforms from 80 to 100 metres to accommodate for longer trains, but it is not clear which stations will be upgraded.

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The track doubling work will be carried out simultaneously with ‘the platform expansion.’

Separately, part of the C-2 line will also close for up to nine months between Gobantes and Cartama due to tunnel and bridge repairs, cutting off parts of the Guadalhorce Valley, leaving only a reduced service between Cartama and Malaga city.

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