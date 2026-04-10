10 Apr, 2026
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10 Apr, 2026 @ 15:00
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Estepona details plans to complete last three segments of its Costa del Sol coastal path

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Estepona has moved a step closer to completing its coastal corridor, with plans now drawn up for the final three sections.

The town hall confirmed that designs for the remaining sections, Isdabe/Atalaya, Guadalmina Baja/Casasola and Costa Natura, have now been finalised.

The coastal corridor is a strategic infrastructure project aimed at promoting sustainable mobility, tourism and environmental protection. 

READ MORE: Engines set to roar in Estepona as Peñas Blancas Hill Climb returns this weekend

It is also designed to protect the public maritime-terrestrial domain while allowing passage for pedestrians and cyclists along the coastline.

According to Ana Velasco, deputy mayor for Development, Infrastructure and Tourism, the proposals have already been submitted to the Consejería de Sostenibilidad y Medio (Andalucia’s Regional Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment) for review and approval. 

The submission includes the basic project, technical reports, budgets, photographic information and a report justifying the works.

READ MORE: Blooming brilliant: Estepona orchids take second place at international conference

Once a favourable report is issued, the council will be able to put the works out to tender.

When these final three sections are completed, the entire 23 kilometres of Estepona’s coastline will be connected.

Click here to read more Estepona News from The Olive Press.

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Manon joins The Olive Press from Thomas More Hogeschool until May. She has experience writing and making podcasts.

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