Estepona has moved a step closer to completing its coastal corridor, with plans now drawn up for the final three sections.

The town hall confirmed that designs for the remaining sections, Isdabe/Atalaya, Guadalmina Baja/Casasola and Costa Natura, have now been finalised.

The coastal corridor is a strategic infrastructure project aimed at promoting sustainable mobility, tourism and environmental protection.

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It is also designed to protect the public maritime-terrestrial domain while allowing passage for pedestrians and cyclists along the coastline.

According to Ana Velasco, deputy mayor for Development, Infrastructure and Tourism, the proposals have already been submitted to the Consejería de Sostenibilidad y Medio (Andalucia’s Regional Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment) for review and approval.

The submission includes the basic project, technical reports, budgets, photographic information and a report justifying the works.

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Once a favourable report is issued, the council will be able to put the works out to tender.

When these final three sections are completed, the entire 23 kilometres of Estepona’s coastline will be connected.

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