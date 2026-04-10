A HORSE pulling a carriage collapsed three times in Jerez de la Frontera, after working for hours.

The young horse collapsed a total of three times throughout the day on Friday April 3.

On social media, the video of the horse is being spread, getting lots of angry comments.

“We have to put a stop to that. It’s so infuriating to see this kind of thing. Let him go after the tourists with his balls—if he even has any”, someone stated on X.

“The problem is that as soon as they retire it, you already know where it’s going to end up. Is it really that hard to treat the animal that feeds you well?”

“It’s the owner who should be tied to the cart”, someone else said.

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Así maltratan a los caballos en Jerez.

Lamentable. pic.twitter.com/b5RyQ9ElJq — José Vico ????? (@josevico4) April 6, 2026

At around 1pm, the horse collapsed for the first time at Plaza Plateros, in front of several witnesses.

They claim that the owner forced the horse to its feet, while shouting and pulling, despite the animal’s fatigue.

Two hours later, the animal collapsed a second time in the Arenal area.

Witnesses reported that the animal was extremely exhausted and the driver admitted that it wasn’t wearing adequate leg protection. Despite this, the animal needed to continue pulling the carriage.

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Police came after the third collapse, while the horse was unable to get up.

The last collapse occurred at 4:30pm in San Agustin. This time, the animal was unable to get back on its feet.

For over two hours, the horse was left on the ground showing signs of dehydration and heatstroke. Attempts to get it back on its feet remained unsuccessful.

Finally, the fire department had to intervene, following the earlier arrival of the local police, who had already received several calls.

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