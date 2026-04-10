10 Apr, 2026
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10 Apr, 2026 @ 15:50
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1 min read

PICTURED: Dozens evacuated from Costa del Sol tourist hotspot as fire torches shops and cars

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Fire tears through Benalmadena. Credit: Policia Local Benalmadena

DOZENS were forced to flee their homes after a fire tore through shops and vehicles in a popular Costa del Sol tourist area.

Windows in nearby apartments shattered from the intense heat as flames engulfed two premises in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmadena, in Malaga province at around 4:45am on Friday.

The blaze destroyed seven motorbikes and three cars parked nearby, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Forensic police are investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.

READ MORE: Hooded narco suspect points loaded gun at police officer during tense standoff in Mijas

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.

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I am a Madrid-based Olive Press trainee and a journalism student with NCTJ-accredited News Associates. With bylines in the Sunday Times, I love writing about science, the environment, crime, and culture. Contact me with any leads at alessio@theolivepress.es

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