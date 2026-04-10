DOZENS were forced to flee their homes after a fire tore through shops and vehicles in a popular Costa del Sol tourist area.

Windows in nearby apartments shattered from the intense heat as flames engulfed two premises in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmadena, in Malaga province at around 4:45am on Friday.

The blaze destroyed seven motorbikes and three cars parked nearby, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Forensic police are investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.

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