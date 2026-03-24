A TEENAGER has been arrested for attacking police who came to shut down an illegal motorcycle rally with rocks.

The Guardia Civil has arrested the youth and are investigating an adult for assaulting several officers during the unlicensed event in Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz)

The incidents occured last October after Guardia Civil officers were sent following reports of races in the parking areas opposite the Jerez racetrack.

The officers arrived to see numerous motorcycles performing dangerous stunts, including wheelies, drifts and rapid accelerations.

READ MORE: Have you seen this man? Spanish police use AI to visualise disguises for one of the most wanted drug traffickers in Europe

? Detenido un menor e investigado un adulto por atentar contra guardias civiles en una concentración de motos ilegal en #Jerez (#Cádiz)???



? Carreras temerarias y acrobacias sin seguridad.

? Lanzamiento de piedras y daños a vehículos oficiales.

? Insultos y amenazas a los… pic.twitter.com/qG04inCgYF — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) March 24, 2026

The authorities complained that the gathering endangered not only the riders but also more than 150 spectators, who crowded along the roadside with no barriers separating them from the vehicles.

As officers began identifying several motorcyclists, some of them threw stones at the officers and their vehicles, causing damage to official cars.

Many of the participants, hiding their faces behind balaclavas and helmets, shouted threats and insults while encouraging the crowd to confront the officers.

READ MORE: Spain holds its breath for Semana Santa weather forecast – chill predicted but will it rain in Malaga?

One of the motorcycles used in the attack.

Following the events, the Civil Guard launched an investigation to identify all those involved.

Ultimately, a minor was arrested, and an adult, who is currently in prison, was investigated for assaulting law enforcement officers, public disorder, and reckless driving.

One of the motorcycles used in the attack was also seized.

These motorcycle gatherings are organised through social media and attract lots of young people who take part in illegal races and stunts, putting themselves and the public in danger.

Click here to read more Cadiz News from The Olive Press.