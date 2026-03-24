SHOCKING demand for short-term rentals in Barcelona has surged by almost 500% as global conflict pushes remote workers to relocate to Spain, putting fresh pressure on an already strained housing market.

The Catalan capital has seen a near-500% spike in short-term rental demand in recent weeks as digital nomads flee instability linked to the Middle East conflict.

The surge has been driven by remote workers seeking safer and more stable locations, with Spain’s climate, infrastructure and connectivity making it a top choice.

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Industry data suggests demand has risen sharply since the escalation of tensions, with many opting for flexible, short-term stays rather than long-term commitments.

Local authorities warn the sudden influx is intensifying pressure on housing availability in a city already struggling with rising rents.

Catalan president Salvador Illa has proposed increasing population density as a possible solution to the growing demand.

In an interview with EL PERIÓDICO, he argues that expanding housing capacity is essential to prevent prices from spiraling further out of reach.

The proposal has sparked concern among residents, who fear overcrowding, congestion and added strain on public services.

Many locals say they are already being priced out of central areas as demand continues to climb.

Experts warn that without careful planning, the surge could push residents further from job centres and essential services.

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Barcelona has limited room for expansion, with nearby L’Hospitalet already ranked as the most densely populated city in Spain.

Other European cities are now exploring similar densification strategies as housing shortages worsen across the continent.

The trend highlights how global conflicts are increasingly having a direct impact on local housing markets in key destinations like Barcelona.

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