Barcelona’s long-term rental housing stock collapses by 90% in just five years — where have all the homes gone?

NINE out of 10 rental properties in Barcelona have vanished from the market since 2020, according to the latest data from property portal idealista.

It might come as little surprise to anyone trying to rent a room in the Catalan capital, but the numbers indicate a staggering 90% drop in available homes over the last five years.

However, the reality behind the headline figure reveals a complex shift in how properties are being let across Spain.

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Housing experts point out that the homes have not physically disappeared, but have instead migrated into a growing ‘shadow market’.

Landlords are increasingly pulling their properties from standard long-term contracts to bypass strict rent caps introduced by recent housing laws.

Instead, many flats are now being offered as ‘seasonal’ or holiday lets, or being sliced up for room-by-room rentals.

It means the long-term rental market has effectively dried up, leaving tenants fighting over a fraction of the stock that existed before the pandemic.

The situation is mirrored across Spain’s major expat and coastal hotspots.

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In Palma de Mallorca, the supply of rental homes has plummeted by 75%, while competition for a single viewing has multiplied by 11.

Madrid has seen its available housing stock fall by 73%, with Sevilla and San Sebastian both recording drops of 72%.

In Andalucia, Malaga has lost 69% of its available rental properties since 2020.

This severe shortage has inevitably triggered massive price hikes across the country.

Families looking to rent in Valencia today will find asking prices are 82% higher than they were five years ago.

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Alicante has seen rents surge by 73%, while both Barcelona and Palma have recorded price jumps of 63%.

Malaga is close behind, with tenants facing a 62% increase in monthly costs.

However, analysts urge caution when interpreting portal data, noting that Idealista tracks asking prices rather than final signed contracts.

Official figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) often show actual transaction prices are lower than those advertised online.

The portal’s supply figures also only capture a snapshot of properties actively seeking tenants on any given day.

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In today’s highly competitive market, fairly priced flats are often snapped up and removed from websites within hours, making the available stock appear even lower.

But regardless of the exact figures, the trend is clear for locals and expats alike – it’s getting harder and harder.

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