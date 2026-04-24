Tourist coach driver arrested in Valencia for snorting cocaine leaving 25 passengers needing taxis

25 CHINESE tourists were ferried to their next destination by taxis after Valencia’s Policia Local discovered their coach driver had snorted cocaine.

Officers were carrying routine stops at a roundabout on the city’s Avenida de los Naranjos as part of a campaign to check on public transport including buses and taxis.

They pulled over a coach owned by a company based in Albacete and checked through the vehicle’s documentation details.

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TOURISTS BY ‘IMPOUNDED’ COACH

The driver was given a drugs test which showed he was positive for cocaine consumption.

The coach was empty at the time as the passengers had been dropped off to visit Valencia’s historic centre.

Nevertheless it was full of their luggage and they returned to find that police had immobilised the coach.

The suitcases were taken off and the Chinese tourists were transferred to next destination- Benicassim in Castellon province- by a fleet of taxis.

The Albacete coach firm sent a driver the next day to return the vehicle back to its base.

The police said it was a case that puts the focus on the importance of checks on public transport and road safety.

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