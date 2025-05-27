School bus driver tests positive for cocaine while taking children through Malaga mountains

A SCHOOL bus driver in the Serrania de Ronda has been reported to the authorities after testing positive for cocaine while transporting 12 children.

The incident took place around 8.30am on March 14, when officers from the Malaga traffic division of the Guardia Civil were carrying out routine checks on school transport along the A-374 road, in the municipality of Ronda.

During the operation, they stopped a bus carrying 12 minors en route to a local school.

The driver was subjected to a roadside drug test, which detects up to six types of drugs through a saliva sample.

The bus driver tested positive for cocaine. (Photo: Pixabay)

The initial test indicated the presence of cocaine, a result later confirmed by a certified laboratory.

In addition to the drug offence, the driver was found to be operating without the proper authorisation to transport schoolchildren, lacked the mandatory passenger insurance, and failed to display the required V10 sign indicating that the vehicle was carrying minors.

The Guardia Civil has denounced the driver for multiple infractions and reminded transport operators of the strict safety regulations in place to protect children.

No injuries or incidents occurred during the journey, and all pupils were safely transferred.