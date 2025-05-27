Marks & Spencer opens new store in Granada -celebrate with an exclusive Olive Press discount of 30%

YOUR summer wardrobe starts here. And from this month it is not just available in Marbella, Malaga and Madrid.

Marks & Spencer has just opened a new shop in Granada.

Based at the CC Nevada shopping centre, it complements the group’s other stores in Marbella (CC La Canada, Malaga (Calle Nueva) and Madrid (CC La Vaguada).

An incredible signing for the Andalucian city, the upmarket shop features all the brand’s famous clothes and underwear!

To celebrate the new opening in Granada, the British brand has teamed up with the Olive Press to spread the message.

And in an amazing one-off Spring deal Olive Press readers can get a discount at M&S of a generous 30% by simply showing this article – or the double page spread – in our current printed newspapers in Andalucia.

The Olive Press launched in Granada 19 years ago, spreading from the Alpujarras to the Lecrin Valley and Costa Tropical before hitting the entire Costa del Sol in 2007.

New In at Marks & Spencer: Your Holiday Wardrobe Starts Here

Ready to escape? Pack your bag with style and ease, thanks to the latest arrivals at Marks & Spencer.

Our holiday collection is your one-stop destination for beach-ready looks and effortless vacation vibes.

For Her:

Turn heads on the sand with flattering swimsuits and glamorous bikinis in bold prints, sleek colour-blocks, and timeless stripes.

Choose from bandeau, halter neck, and wrap styles—many featuring our sculpting tummy control technology for a smooth, confident silhouette.

Cover up in style with breezy kaftans, floaty dresses, and oversized shirts—perfect for transitioning from beach to chiringuito. Plus, our breathable cotton-rich and linen collections make dressing for warm weather a breeze. Think wide-leg linen trousers with drawstring waists, easy shirts, and light shorts made for sunny days.



For Him:

Introducing the M&S Men’s Holiday Shop. From quick-dry swim shorts in tropical prints to smart linen separates, dressing for sunshine has never been simpler. Look out for thoughtful design touches like riptape-fastened back pockets, breathable fabrics, and adjustable drawstrings—for style that travels well and fits just right.



For the Kids:

Let the little ones dive into summer with our vibrant range of kids’ swimwear. Made with chlorine-resistant fabrics and UPF50+ sun protection as standard, these fun and functional pieces keep sensitive skin safe—and they come in matching family prints for the cutest coordinated looks.

Whether you’re heading poolside, beach-bound, or just chasing the sun, M&S has your holiday wardrobe sorted.

NB: The 30% OFF discount is for all Ladies, Mens, Lingerie and Kidswear in the Stores above.

It Excludes Online, Food and Drink