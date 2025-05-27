27 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 May, 2025 @ 13:10
······
1 min read

Marks & Spencer opens new store in Granada -celebrate with an exclusive Olive Press discount of 30%

by
Credit: Nevada Centre

YOUR summer wardrobe starts here. And from this month it is not just available in Marbella, Malaga and Madrid.

Marks & Spencer has just opened a new shop in Granada.

Based at the CC Nevada shopping centre, it complements the group’s other stores in Marbella (CC La Canada, Malaga (Calle Nueva) and Madrid (CC La Vaguada).

An incredible signing for the Andalucian city, the upmarket shop features all the brand’s famous clothes and underwear!

To celebrate the new opening in Granada, the British brand has teamed up with the Olive Press to spread the message.

And in an amazing one-off Spring deal Olive Press readers can get a discount at M&S of a generous 30% by simply showing this article – or the double page spread – in our current printed newspapers in Andalucia.

The Olive Press launched in Granada 19 years ago, spreading from the Alpujarras to the Lecrin Valley and Costa Tropical before hitting the entire Costa del Sol in 2007.

New In at Marks & Spencer: Your Holiday Wardrobe Starts Here

Ready to escape? Pack your bag with style and ease, thanks to the latest arrivals at Marks & Spencer. 

Our holiday collection is your one-stop destination for beach-ready looks and effortless vacation vibes.

For Her:

Turn heads on the sand with flattering swimsuits and glamorous bikinis in bold prints, sleek colour-blocks, and timeless stripes. 

Choose from bandeau, halter neck, and wrap styles—many featuring our sculpting tummy control technology for a smooth, confident silhouette.

Cover up in style with breezy kaftans, floaty dresses, and oversized shirts—perfect for transitioning from beach to chiringuito. Plus, our breathable cotton-rich and linen collections make dressing for warm weather a breeze. Think wide-leg linen trousers with drawstring waists, easy shirts, and light shorts made for sunny days.

For Him:

Introducing the M&S Men’s Holiday Shop. From quick-dry swim shorts in tropical prints to smart linen separates, dressing for sunshine has never been simpler. Look out for thoughtful design touches like riptape-fastened back pockets, breathable fabrics, and adjustable drawstrings—for style that travels well and fits just right.

For the Kids:

Let the little ones dive into summer with our vibrant range of kids’ swimwear. Made with chlorine-resistant fabrics and UPF50+ sun protection as standard, these fun and functional pieces keep sensitive skin safe—and they come in matching family prints for the cutest coordinated looks.

Whether you’re heading poolside, beach-bound, or just chasing the sun, M&S has your holiday wardrobe sorted.

NB: The 30% OFF discount is for all Ladies, Mens, Lingerie and Kidswear in the Stores above.

It Excludes Online, Food and Drink

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in El Perello with pool - € 275
Previous Story

3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in El Perello with pool – € 275,000

Horror in Mijas: Thugs beat up woman in her 80s while robbing her home
Next Story

School bus driver tests positive for cocaine while taking children through Malaga mountains

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop