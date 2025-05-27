3 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in El Perello with pool – € 275,000

Magnificent house in the exclusive Cap-Roig residential area (El Perelló). Unbeatable location, just 250 meters from the beach, with direct access to beautiful coves without the need for a car. A place where sun, tranquility, and comfort are found in every corner. The 115 m² house, spread over three floors, has everything you need to enjoy your home on the beach: Ground floor – Bright living-dining room with direct access to a covered terrace and the private garden – Fully equipped open-plan kitchen – Toilet with exterior window First floor – Double bedroom with built-in wardrobe and access… See full property details

Terraced Villa

El Perelló, Tarragona

3 beds 3 baths

€ 275,000