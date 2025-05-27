WATCH: Burst pipe in Costa del Sol town sends torrents of brown water into the sea

A BURST sewage pipe surprised bathers on Monday when a large brown stain appeared in the shallow waters of Benalmadena.

The stain appeared in the area located between Sunset Beach and Bil Bil Castle, and spread rapidly at the height of the Los Patos hotel.

The city council pointed out that the leak was drinking water and therefore isn’t a cause for concern in terms of health risks.

Responsibility for the pipe lies with public water company Acosol, which said that ‘it’s already carrying out repairs’.

Videos showed the spill originating a couple hundred metres from the coast, but due to irrigation canals, the water flowed right into the sea.

The pressure must have been immense, since the water is seen flying out metres into the air.

Benalmadena’s city council has explained that the pipe supplies almost half of the population of the city.

Regarding the colour of the water, they explained that it’s caused by the water picking up dirt as it travelled down to the sea.

They also added that the event has not caused other problems, except that ‘the water was fast and the volume was massive and generated return currents’.

Reasons for the burst aren’t known, but it has been confirmed that the pipe is of a ‘significant’ age, according to Acosol.