PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez has demanded a bigger roll from China in ending the wars in Iran and Ukraine during his fourth visit to China in three years.

Pedro Sanchez is visiting China for the fourth time in four years, aiming to build on its commercial ties during the four-day visit.

During his speech at the Tsinghua university, Sanchez talked about how China ‘is destined to play an essential role in the future’.

“I know China is doing a lot, but I believe they can do more”, Sanchez stated.

“We need China to open up so that Europe doesn’t have to close itself off.”

READ MORE: Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez starts official visit to China this weekend – his fourth trip in four years

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in China:



We need China to open up so that Europe does not have to close itself.



Our trade deficit with China grew 18% last year. That is unsustainable. pic.twitter.com/pkDD0vs6sB — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 13, 2026

In his speech, the prime minister highlighted the key points of his position in a new multipolar and multilateral order against the commercial and geopolitical agenda of Trump, based on unilateralism (solo approach).

“This multipolarity is not a hypothesis or a wish; it is the new reality in which the world lives.”

Regarding this, he called for a “profound renewal of multilateral architecture”.

“This new multilateral order must work, and it must do so with balanced and reciprocal trade relations.”

READ MORE: Spain’s Pedro Sanchez welcomes Iran war ceasefire but fires broadside at Donald Trump

VIDEO | Pedro Sánchez pide a China hacer más por la paz y abrir su comercio la víspera de verse con Xi. pic.twitter.com/DMQtARZAj9 — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) April 13, 2026

He acknowledged China as a superpower and urged it to step up in resolving global conflicts.

“Some goals are unattainable without Beijing”, he said, calling to defend international law and help end the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

He also called for a transformation of the UN, with a stronger General Assembly, “more representative” Security Council and more democratic voting-system.

Sanchez called on China to lower their trade barriers, like the EU, to correct the current trade deficit that grew by 18% last year alone.

READ MORE: EU warns Spain that tax cut on fuel to help households cope with surging prices is ‘illegal’

SANCHEZ & XI, 2023

“I completely agree with what Sanchez said,” said 25-year-old Diego Rodriguez, one of just 29 Spaniards studying at Tsinghua.

The fluent Mandarin speaker, who opened the event, said China must do more globally.

“China has to be there and do more, also economically, and on the issue of climate change and artificial intelligence”, he said.

READ MORE: Spaniards now see Donald Trump as a bigger threat to global peace than Vladimir Putin

The Prime Minister will visit the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences for an honorary degree and tech giant Xiaomi.

He and his wife, Begoña Gomez, will attend a banquet on Tuesday, hosted by President Xi Jinping.

Meetings with Premier Li Qiang and parliament chief Zhao Leji are also planned to sign trade deals.

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