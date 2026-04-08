8 Apr, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Apr, 2026 @ 16:00
···
1 min read

Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez starts official visit to China this weekend – his fourth trip in four years

by
Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez starts official visit to China this weekend- his fourth trip in four years
SANCHEZ & XI, 2023

SPANISH prime minister Pedro Sanchez will arrive in China on Saturday for a four-day visit.

Officials in Beijing confirmed the tour on Wednesday which is at the invitation of Chinese Premier, Li Qiang.

It will be Sanchez’s fourth trip to China in as many years and he will also meet President Xi Jinping.

READ MORE:

Court blocks jury trial for Begoña Gomez- wife of Spain's PM Pedro Sanchez- who is accused of embezzling public money
BEGOÑA GOMEZ

The premier’s wife, Begoña Gomez, will accompany him on the tour which will include an official banquet for the couple organised by Xi.

Spain will seek to build on its commercial ties with the world’s second-largest economy with bilateral deals worth over €50 million in 2024.

Sanchez last visited China a year ago, and before that, in September 2024 and March 2023.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said: “China is willing to work with Spain to take Prime Minister Sanchez’s visit as an opportunity to further deepen strategic mutual trust, intensify exchanges and cooperation, strengthen multilateral coordination, and push bilateral relations to new heights.”

ROYAL VISIT, 2025

King Felipe also paid a state visit to China last November, the first by a Spanish monarch in 18 years – an indication of the closeness of bilateral ties despite broader European and U.S. mistrust of Beijing.

Sanchez’s trip comes at a time when European and Asian economies are seeking to stabilize supply chains and diversify partnerships.

Meanwhile both Madrid and Beijing are showing strong interest in maintaining steady diplomatic and economic engagement.

Click here to read more International Affairs News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Malaga tax intake from foreigners nearly TREBLES thanks to non-resident property boom

Previous Story

Malaga tax intake from foreigners nearly TREBLES thanks to non-resident property boom

Latest from Business & Finance

Related Articles

Create a free account, or log in.

Gain access to read this article, plus limited free content.

Yes! I would like to receive new content and updates.

Go toTop