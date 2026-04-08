Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez starts official visit to China this weekend – his fourth trip in four years

SPANISH prime minister Pedro Sanchez will arrive in China on Saturday for a four-day visit.

Officials in Beijing confirmed the tour on Wednesday which is at the invitation of Chinese Premier, Li Qiang.

It will be Sanchez’s fourth trip to China in as many years and he will also meet President Xi Jinping.

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BEGOÑA GOMEZ

The premier’s wife, Begoña Gomez, will accompany him on the tour which will include an official banquet for the couple organised by Xi.

Spain will seek to build on its commercial ties with the world’s second-largest economy with bilateral deals worth over €50 million in 2024.

Sanchez last visited China a year ago, and before that, in September 2024 and March 2023.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said: “China is willing to work with Spain to take Prime Minister Sanchez’s visit as an opportunity to further deepen strategic mutual trust, intensify exchanges and cooperation, strengthen multilateral coordination, and push bilateral relations to new heights.”

ROYAL VISIT, 2025

King Felipe also paid a state visit to China last November, the first by a Spanish monarch in 18 years – an indication of the closeness of bilateral ties despite broader European and U.S. mistrust of Beijing.

Sanchez’s trip comes at a time when European and Asian economies are seeking to stabilize supply chains and diversify partnerships.

Meanwhile both Madrid and Beijing are showing strong interest in maintaining steady diplomatic and economic engagement.

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