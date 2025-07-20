20 Jul, 2025
20 Jul, 2025 @ 11:15
Spain under fire from US and EU for €12M deal with China’s Huawei to store judicial wiretaps

by

Spain is under fire after it awarded Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, a €12.3 million contract to store judicial wiretaps used by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

The move is causing major concern both within the EU and across the Atlantic, with the US now rethinking its intelligence-sharing relationship with Madrid.

According to The Objective, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior has defended the contract, insisting it complies with national cybersecurity standards and poses no security risk. But the deal has raised alarms.

But in the US, senior figures on the Senate and House intelligence committees are now urging officials to reconsider sharing sensitive intelligence with Spain, fearing that secrets could end up in the wrong hands. 

“Spain is making a huge mistake,” said Bart Groothuis, a former cybersecurity official from the Netherlands.

Huawei’s strong ties to the Chinese government have led critics to worry that sensitive data stored by the company could eventually be used by the Chinese Communist Party. As Groothuis pointed out, Spain could now be vulnerable to China’s extensive espionage efforts.

In Europe, the decision has also sparked criticism, especially in light of the EU’s growing concerns about Huawei’s role in digital infrastructure.

MEP Alexandra Geese warned that relying on non-European companies like Huawei for sensitive areas such as intelligence and law enforcement only exposes Europe to more risk of foreign interference.

Human rights group ARTICLE 19 is calling for an immediate review of the deal and an independent assessment to ensure the contract doesn’t put people’s rights in jeopardy.

The EU has spent years trying to tighten controls on Chinese technology, particularly Huawei.

Some countries, including Sweden and Lithuania have already moved to block Huawei from their 5G networks, citing national security concerns.

One EU official put it bluntly: “National security must come first in public procurement, not just the cheapest offer.” If Spain continues to engage with Huawei, the fear is  it could undermine the EU’s collective security efforts.

As Spain moves forward with the controversial contract, there’s growing pressure for stronger oversight of foreign tech companies. Some are even calling for a ‘Buy European’ rule to ensure that only companies based in Europe are trusted with critical infrastructure projects.

With increasing scrutiny from both the US and EU, Madrid may soon face tough decisions about whether to stand by its controversial deal or reassess its priorities for the sake of national and international security.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

