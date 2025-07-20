Spain under fire from US and EU for €12M deal with China’s Huawei to store judicial wiretaps

Spain is under fire after it awarded Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, a €12.3 million contract to store judicial wiretaps used by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

The move is causing major concern both within the EU and across the Atlantic, with the US now rethinking its intelligence-sharing relationship with Madrid.

According to The Objective, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior has defended the contract, insisting it complies with national cybersecurity standards and poses no security risk. But the deal has raised alarms.

But in the US, senior figures on the Senate and House intelligence committees are now urging officials to reconsider sharing sensitive intelligence with Spain, fearing that secrets could end up in the wrong hands.

“Spain is making a huge mistake,” said Bart Groothuis, a former cybersecurity official from the Netherlands.

Huawei’s strong ties to the Chinese government have led critics to worry that sensitive data stored by the company could eventually be used by the Chinese Communist Party. As Groothuis pointed out, Spain could now be vulnerable to China’s extensive espionage efforts.

In Europe, the decision has also sparked criticism, especially in light of the EU’s growing concerns about Huawei’s role in digital infrastructure.

MEP Alexandra Geese warned that relying on non-European companies like Huawei for sensitive areas such as intelligence and law enforcement only exposes Europe to more risk of foreign interference.

Human rights group ARTICLE 19 is calling for an immediate review of the deal and an independent assessment to ensure the contract doesn’t put people’s rights in jeopardy.

The EU has spent years trying to tighten controls on Chinese technology, particularly Huawei.

Some countries, including Sweden and Lithuania have already moved to block Huawei from their 5G networks, citing national security concerns.

One EU official put it bluntly: “National security must come first in public procurement, not just the cheapest offer.” If Spain continues to engage with Huawei, the fear is it could undermine the EU’s collective security efforts.

As Spain moves forward with the controversial contract, there’s growing pressure for stronger oversight of foreign tech companies. Some are even calling for a ‘Buy European’ rule to ensure that only companies based in Europe are trusted with critical infrastructure projects.

With increasing scrutiny from both the US and EU, Madrid may soon face tough decisions about whether to stand by its controversial deal or reassess its priorities for the sake of national and international security.

