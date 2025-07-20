20 Jul, 2025
20 Jul, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Bellreguard with garage – € 149,000

– Beachfront Apartment for Sale with Terrace & Parking – Bellreguard Beach Your coastal getaway awaits! Just 100 meters from the beach in Bellreguard, this cozy apartment is the perfect place to live or invest. Key Features: 3 bedrooms (1 double + 2 singles) 1 full bathroom Independent kitchen Bright living room with direct access to a 15 m² terrace with sea views Air conditioning and electric heating Private parking space included 75 m² built + terrace East-facing: enjoy morning sun and cool evenings Excellent location with all services nearby – supermarkets, pharmacy,… See full property details

Bellreguard, Valencia

  3 beds

  1 baths

€ 149,000

