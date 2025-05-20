EXPLAINER: What the new UK-EU deal means for businesses and expats in Spain

THE UK-EU deal on a new post-Brexit relationship unveiled on Monday was a wide-ranging affair, with some details still to be ironed out.

There appear to be benefits for UK expats living in Spain on a variety of fronts, as well businesses trading between both countries.

The reset following the so-called ‘oven ready’ deal pronounced by former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson which ended up causing problems.

READ MORE:

The agreement seeks to iron out issues to allow smoother trading and travel between Britain and the European bloc, as well as greater cooperation on defence.

Firstly, travelling is set to become easier as non-EU citizens will be able to use the so-called ‘eGates’ in EU countries rather than forming big queues at passport control.

That measure will come in once the EU’s automated EES system is introduced as a ‘soft launch’ in October, with full implementation in the New Year.

The proviso however is that it will be down to individual EU member states to decide on whether that relaxation will happen at their border.

There’s good news for pet owners travelling between the UK and Spain, with pet passports set to be the only document that will be required.

Since Brexit, vet certificates have been mandatory, causing extra expense and delays.

British expats in Spain who have missed out on some popular fresh meat-based products are likely to see the return of UK items like sausages, pork pies, and raw burgers.

Imported foods and other products from the UK could also fall in price.

The deal to establish a common sanitary and phytosanitary area would enable the vast majority of plant and animal products to move between the UK and the EU.

It would also cut down on lengthy border delays involving paperwork for lorries carrying produce.

For example, there have been many complaints from Spanish fruit and vegetable exporters about the problems that have been created.

The pay-off for the UK is that it would have to adopt EU food standard rules.

Both sides have committed to working towards a ‘balanced youth visa scheme on terms to be mutually agreed’.

With details yet to be worked out, it would allow people aged under 30 from both areas to take part in work, studies, au-pairing, volunteering or travelling for a limited period of time.

In addition, the agreement commits to working towards returning the UK to the EU student exchange programme known as Erasmus.

The two sides signed a defence and security partnership on Monday that could give the UK defence sector access to a €150 billion fund of cheap loans backed by the EU budget, subject to a second more detailed agreement.