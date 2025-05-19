Brits heading to Spain ‘will be able to use e-gates and skip queues’ as part of new UK-EU deal

THE UK is pushing for British passport holders to be able to use EU e-gates when entering Spain and other EU member states at the first post-Brexit UK-EU summit.

EU relations minister Nick Thomas-Symonds confirmed the British government is discussing this change to tackle airport border queues ahead of the busy summer season.

“I am certainly pushing for people to go through [passport control] more quickly,” he said yesterday on the BBC´s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

After Brexit ended freedom of movement, British passport holders travelling to European countries were no longer able to use the EU/EEA/CH. Travellers can only remain in the Schengen area for 90 days out of every 180-day period without a visa.

Keir Starmer is hosting EU senior leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a summit in London today.

His Labour government has called the summit ‘an opportunity’ to bring benefits for people both in the UK and the EU.

“It’s time to look forward — to move on from the stale old political fights and to find common sense, practical solutions that improve the lives of British people. Secure borders. Cheaper bills. More jobs,” Starmer said on X.

“We will close a deal in the national interest.”

The full UK-EU deal will be announced later today.

