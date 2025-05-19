19 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
19 May, 2025 @ 11:13
·
1 min read

Brits heading to Spain ‘will be able to use e-gates and skip queues’ as part of new UK-EU deal

by
Downing Street is hosting prominent EU leaders at the first post-Brexit UK-EU summit on Monday. Credit: Social Media.

THE UK is pushing for British passport holders to be able to use EU e-gates when entering Spain and other EU member states at the first post-Brexit UK-EU summit.

EU relations minister Nick Thomas-Symonds confirmed the British government is discussing this change to tackle airport border queues ahead of the busy summer season.

“I am certainly pushing for people to go through [passport control] more quickly,” he said yesterday on the BBC´s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

After Brexit ended freedom of movement, British passport holders travelling to European countries were no longer able to use the EU/EEA/CH. Travellers can only remain in the Schengen area for 90 days out of every 180-day period without a visa.

Keir Starmer is hosting EU senior leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a summit in London today. 

His Labour government has called the summit ‘an opportunity’ to bring benefits for people both in the UK and the EU. 

“It’s time to look forward — to move on from the stale old political fights and to find common sense, practical solutions that improve the lives of British people. Secure borders. Cheaper bills. More jobs,” Starmer said on X.

“We will close a deal in the national interest.”

The full UK-EU deal will be announced later today.

READ MORE:

Tags:

Related Articles

Samantha Mythen

Samantha Mythen comes from Spain's antipodes - Aotearoa, New Zealand. She has spent the last five years hustling as a journalist in Kiwi newsrooms, working in both print, broadcast and social media. A keen traveller, she has also freelanced for publications around the world. With a background in law, Samantha is interested in human rights and deep diving into investigations. She also loves sharing the good news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘Historic’ anti-tourism marches see hundreds of thousands protest across Spain 

British expat arrested for running 'sophisticated' indoor marijuana farm on Costa Blanca
Next Story

British expat arrested for running ‘sophisticated’ indoor marijuana farm on Costa Blanca

Latest from Lead

Go toTop