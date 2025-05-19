British expat arrested for running ‘sophisticated’ indoor marijuana farm on Costa Blanca

A BRITISH man has been accused of running a marijuana farm inside a warehouse in an Alicante province town.

The 37-year-old expat has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for crimes against public health.

He has a criminal record for similar drug offences and was bailed by an Orihuela court.

BIG INDOOR FARM

Residents in the centre of Almoradi complained to the police about noises in the middle of the night coming from machinery inside the warehouse.

Guardia officers spotted ‘unusual’ movements outside the building leading them to suspect that a marijuana farm could be inside.

They obtained a search warrant and discovered the warehouse had been split into different areas.

Camouflaged doors hid what the Guardia described as a ‘sophisticated’ plantation.

It also had an automated system of irrigation, lighting and ventilation, which reduced the amount of human labour needed during the cultivation process.

616 large marijuana plants were seized along with 79 lamps, 23 extractor tubes, filters, fans, tanks, and fertilisers,

It was also confirmed that the warehouse was illegally getting an electricity supply.