Kanye West rents out famed open-air museum as his Mallorca love affair continues 

AMERICAN singer and rapper Kanye West has rented out the Pueblo Español museum in Mallorca for six weeks.

It’s unclear why West is on the island, but reports suggest he is combining holiday with work, being spotted in Cala d’Or last month with his partner Bianca Censori.

He has been in Mallorca for about a month already, with West appearing just last week on Piers Morgan’s show where he stormed off after just four minutes.

West was seen strolling around in Mallorca with his partner Bianca Censori.

Why he’s renting out the museum is unclear, but all other events which were scheduled to part place at the location have been cancelled.

One of the world’s best-selling music artists with 160 million records sold, West has won 24 Grammy Awards, making him the 12th-most awarded of all time.

His other accolades include a Billboard Artist Achievement Award, a joint-record three Brit Awards for Best International Male Solo Artist, and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

He’s one of the wealthiest music artists of all time, with an estimated net worth of $1.8 billion in 2021.