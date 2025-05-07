7 May, 2025
7 May, 2025 @ 18:38
Rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West gives first interview from Mallorca rehab centre

KANYE ‘Ye’ West has given his first interview from Mallorca alongside his friend, YouTuber and Social Media ‘Star’ Sneako. 

According to German newspaper Blid, West is staying at the exclusive rehab and wellness centre, The Balance RehabClinic.

Also known as Ye, West appeared on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored yesterday, May 6. 

It followed from a tense last appearance on the show, where West defended anti-semitic Tweets.

“He has posted unhinged, anti-semitic tirades…I invited him back on Uncensored so I can call him out for what he’s doing,” Morgan said. 

“They mucked us around to great expense, both in time and money, to me, my crew in Spain and the team here in London,” he continued. 

When Ye finally did appear for the interview, he was on the balcony of a luxurious villa overlooking Cala Marmassen and sa Mola de Andratx. 

“How is life at the moment?” Morgan asked him, to which Ye responded, “Well, you see that view…judge me by the view” while grinning. 

Though Ye never explicitly revealed his whereabouts, Morgan said he was ‘in Mallorca, it’s a beautiful place, I’ve been there.’ 

From there, the interview derailed, with Ye eventually storming off set stating they can ‘circle back when [Morgan] can count.’ 

After Ye left, his friend, Sneako claimed he had abandoned the interview due to Morgan’s attempts to ‘patronise’ the rapper by getting his name wrong, using West instead of Ye at the start of the interview.

Tags:

