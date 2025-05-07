7 May, 2025
7 May, 2025 @ 17:09
Proposal to limit property sales to foreign buyers on Balearic and Canary Islands rejected

The housing crisis in Mallorca has brought thousands of people to the streets and led to some unusal solutions

A MOTION to limit the sale of property to foreign non-residents of the Balearic and Canary Islands has been rejected by the Spanish senate. 

The measure, pushed by socialist party from La Gomera (Asociacion Socialista Gomera), was blocked by votes from right-wing parties PP and Vox.

It had been backed by the left wing group, Confederal, alongside the support of left leaning parties, PSOE and Coalicion Canaria. 

READ MORE: Flights to Mallorca could be limited in bid to tackle mass tourism

PROTEST: Foreign property owners have been the target of many protests as Spain’s housing crisis continues

“The purchase of properties by foreign buyers in the Canary and Balearic Islands is creating unprecedented pressure on the real estate market, above all in the most touristic areas,” Confederal said. 

“This is making prices become very distorted and leaving locals without access to dignified housing at the same time as it erodes the social, economic and cultural fabric of the islands.” 

To complement the measures, the senators also proposed policies to promote accessible housing, the recovery of the real estate market and priority access to housing for local residents. 

The Canary Islands sought the support of the EU to limit the sale of properties to foreign buyers due to the ‘pressure’ it puts on the archipelago’s ‘social, economic and environmental balance’. 

Meanwhile the Balearic Islands wanted to negotiate with the EU, saying they are in a similar situation to the Canary Islands. 

Politicians have praised the recent abolition of the Golden Visa and the approval of the Ley de Vivienda (Housing Law) as steps in the right direction. 

Balearic representative for Vox, Jorge Campos, has called the measure ‘pure xenophobia’ and accused politicians of ‘avoiding the word foreigner’ to escape such accusations. Meanwhile, PP has blamed the island’s local governments for ‘raising taxes’, ‘adding bureaucracy’, and ‘not doing enough to tackle squatters’. 

READ MORE: Protestors in Mallorca accused of ‘racism’ after unique anti-tourism action 

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

