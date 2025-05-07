7 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 May, 2025 @ 14:23
·
1 min read

Protestors in Mallorca accused of ‘racism’ after unique anti-tourism action 

by

AN independent group of anti-tourism protestors in Soller have been accused of ‘racism’ after calling tourists ‘guiris’.

It comes after the 50-strong group hung t-shirts with the slogan ‘wherever you look, they’re all guiris’ in the Plaza de la Constitucion. 

A flash protest, the t-shirts seemed to appear out of nowhere yesterday, showing an image of a sweating tourist holding an ice cream and suitcase. 

READ MORE: Cruise ship brings almost 2,000 Brits to historical Spanish port amidst growing cries against over tourism

The phrase, ‘miris on miris, tot son guiris’ in Catalan, has gained traction in the anti-tourism movement across the Balearics and Catalunya to highlight the massification of local neighbourhoods.

Despite some foreign residents approaching protestors and accusing them of ‘racism’, they have defended their actions in an open letter. 

They said: “We’re trying to make people aware of how much this problem affects us day to day, with a little bit of provocation: we don’t want to leave Soller, we want to live here with dignity.” 

“We have nothing against the tourists, we just want to survive. Mass tourism is kicking us out of our homes. It makes it harder to find affordable housing, moves us away from our public spaces, collapses our basic services and makes our daily lives unrecognisable.”

READ MORE: Over-65s are encouraged to buck the anti-tourism trend and check out these two Spanish island destinations

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain's PM told to resign by opposition leader over lack of 'blackout' explanation
Previous Story

Spain’s PM told to resign by opposition leader over lack of ‘blackout’ explanation

Latest from Lead

Go toTop