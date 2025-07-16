No slow down expected this year for new home price rises in Spain

PRICES for new homes in Spain will continue rising in the second half of 2025 according to a study by appraisal company, Sociedad de Tascion.

Their report published on Wednesday showed that average new home prices reached €3,151 per m2 in June- a yearly rise of 7.5%- to make house prices the highest since their surveys started.

They predict that by the end of the year, the average price will be €3,291, meaning an annual hike of 8.7%.

READ MORE:

For example, a 100 m2 home will cost €329,000 later this year.



New properties account for around a fifth of the real estate market but on average cost 44% more than second-hand homes.

Reasons for the variation include higher building standards and better energy efficient structures, along with a lack of supply.

Consuelo Villanueva from Sociedad de Tasacion, said: “The availability of new builds is seeing slight improvement after a 19% increase in the number of new construction permits in the first quarter of 2025 compared to last year.”

“However, it still remains well below the levels necessary to meet the structural demand of the market,” she warned.

Villanueva added that inflation had put pressure on household purchasing power and that the rise in property prices ‘structurally limits the ability to access housing’,

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.