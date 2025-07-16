16 Jul, 2025
16 Jul, 2025 @ 17:27
Mallorca hotels fight back against ‘tourismophobia’ in new campaign welcoming tourists to their island

The Mallorca Hotel Business Federation is hitting back against anti-tourism protests with a new marketing campaign, including billboards which welcome tourists.

BIENVENIDO tourists!’ say a group of Mallorca hoteliers who are hitting back against anti-tourism protests seen on the island.

Thousands of residents took to Palma’s streets in June, urging tourists to stay home and not overwhelm the island they call home.

In response, hotels and Mallorca are joining forces to take a stand against what they call, ‘tourismophobia.’

READ MORE: ‘Tourism is not misery, it’s the engine of solutions’: Mallorca minister fumes at graffiti on official building

The Mallorca Hotel Business Federation has launched a marketing campaign with posters, billboards, and digital banners, and is encouraging other tourism companies and industry workers to use them.

The billboards include slogans like, “Tourist, go home happy. Be happier returning to Mallorca soon,” “Tourist, go home safe and come back soon,” and “Tourist, don’t go home, stay longer with us.”

It’s in direct reference to anti-tourist signs displayed during protests saying ‘Tourists go home.’

The Federation says it wants to remind tourists that the island is welcoming and hospitable and proud of its tourism industry.

“This is in contrast to the rejectionist rhetoric and actions that attempt to damage the image of tourism and its contribution to Balearic society,” the Federation continued.

FEHM President Javier Vich emphasised that “without tourists, there are no jobs, and we must all take care of tourism”.

Tourism provides jobs for more than a third of the Balearic Islands’ working population. 

They claim the anti-tourist protestors are a ‘vocal minority’ and do not represent the Balearics as a whole.

Like the protestors, however, the hotels group is also advocating for a better balance between tourism, infrastructure, sustainability and a peaceful coexistence between locals and visitors.

READ MORE: Revolts in Spain’s Mallorca over new law set to ‘transform island into developer’s paradise’

Click here to read more Mallorca News from The Olive Press.

