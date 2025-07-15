‘Tourism is not misery, it’s the engine of solutions’: Mallorca minister fumes at graffiti on official building

THE Mallorcan government has strongly condemned the tourism-criticising graffiti spray painted onto the walls of its Ministry of Tourism.

The graffiti, signed by the name Arran, says ‘Culpables de la nostra miseria’ which translates to ‘guilty of our misery.’

“This is a frontal and absolutely intolerable attack against tourism, which is the main industry of these islands and which, for too long, has suffered unjust and continuous harassment,” the government said.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sports, Jaume Bauzà, said that the Government “will always respect the criticism and complaint of any sector, but will never tolerate these acts of vandalism that are so serious that, in addition to damaging our common heritage, they send a profoundly unfair message against tourism.

“Tourism is not misery, tourism is the locomotive of solutions,” he said.

The government has filed a complaint to the police.

