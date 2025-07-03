‘Be curious, not careless’: How to avoid cold shoulder from fed-up locals in Mallorca this summer

TOURISTS heading to the Balearics this summer are being given expert advice on how to ensure they receive a warm welcome from locals whilst enjoying their Spanish getaway.

Travel expert Yasim Pekel from cabin charter company Blue Cruise has shared crucial tips for navigating popular destinations like Mallorca, where visitor numbers have surged by 12.9% year-on-year.

“Tourists can still have an amazing trip, but it helps to be a little more aware, a little less loud, and a lot more respectful,” Pekel told the Olive Press.

His top recommendation is timing visits to beaches and attractions carefully, suggesting early morning trips or exploring lesser-known spots to avoid the crowds.

Travel expert Yasim Pekel recommends tourists eschew the popular beaches to find the lesser-known ones to ingratiate themselves with the locals.

This not only provides a better experience but also helps spread the visitor load across different areas.

Supporting local businesses rather than tourist traps is another key strategy.

Pekel advises eating at family-run restaurants, shopping at local stores, and booking services with residents wherever possible.

This approach ensures tourist spending benefits the community directly.

Simple environmental courtesies make a significant difference too.

Taking rubbish away – even in remote spots – and leaving nothing behind shows respect for the local environment that residents cherish.

Noise levels matter enormously, particularly in residential areas and during traditional siesta hours.

Pekel emphasises keeping voices down and being mindful of local customs around rest periods.

“Be curious, not careless,” advises Pekel. “Learn a few phrases, read up on local customs, and show interest beyond the ‘Insta spots’.”

Respecting local signage, even if it appears questionable, is crucial. Pekel warns tourists never to remove or challenge signs, regardless of their authenticity.

The expert also champions slow travel as a solution – staying longer in fewer places reduces pressure on communities whilst allowing visitors to experience destinations more authentically.

Booking local guides, staying in family-run hotels, and engaging with cultural events transforms tourism from a quick visit into a meaningful exchange.

These strategies are becoming increasingly important as destinations across Spain and Europe manage growing visitor numbers.

Similar advice applies to Venice, Barcelona, Dubrovnik, Lisbon, and the Canary Islands, where thoughtful tourism practices are essential.

“Ultimately, respect goes further than saying ‘hola’, and it might just help keep your favourite destinations open to visitors,” Pekel concluded.

The approach comes as Palma Airport recorded 1.1 million international arrivals in April alone, with locals in some areas expressing concerns about overtourism through protests and campaigns.

