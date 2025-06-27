27 Jun, 2025
27 Jun, 2025 @ 11:19
··
1 min read

British tourist falls five metres to his death in Mallorca

by
CALA AGULLA, MALLORCA

A BRITISH tourist died in the early hours of Friday morning after falling in a rocky area of north-east Mallorca.

The 41-year-old man fell five metres from a wall at around 1.30am at the resort of Cala Agulla close to the village of Capdepera.

Members of the Guardia Civil’s Mountain Rescue unit along with firefighters were scrambled to the area.

Once they were at the scene, they could only confirm that the Brit had died instantly.

The Guardia Civil are carrying out a formal investigation but believe the fall was accidental.

No more information has been released.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Latest from Balearic Islands

