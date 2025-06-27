British tourist falls five metres to his death in Mallorca

A BRITISH tourist died in the early hours of Friday morning after falling in a rocky area of north-east Mallorca.

The 41-year-old man fell five metres from a wall at around 1.30am at the resort of Cala Agulla close to the village of Capdepera.

Members of the Guardia Civil’s Mountain Rescue unit along with firefighters were scrambled to the area.

READ MORE:

Once they were at the scene, they could only confirm that the Brit had died instantly.

The Guardia Civil are carrying out a formal investigation but believe the fall was accidental.

No more information has been released.

Click here to read more Mallorca News from The Olive Press.