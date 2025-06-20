Airbnb strikes deal with Mallorca to stop illegal tourist home listings

AIRBNB has signed an agreement with the Consell de Mallorca to stop illegal holiday lets being advertised on the online portal.

The general director of Airbnb Marketing Services, Jaime Rodriguez de Santiago met with island president, Llorenc Galmes, on Friday to seal the deal.

The accord means that online holiday listings that don’t publish license details will be immediately removed.

Airbnb has pledged to also strike out adverts that violate other Mallorca laws including accommodation offers for vans and tents.

The platform says it has removed over 130 listings in recent weeks that have been pointed out to them by the Consell.

A new system will be put in place allowing local authorities in Mallorca to directly notify Airbnb about any transgressions.

The Consell de Mallorca sees the cooperation as part of measures already under way that include sanctions against illegal rentals and increased inspections.

As of this Monday, any new short-term rental listing in Mallorca that is published on Airbnb must include an official registration number.

The system will not allow postings that that do not include a valid code approved by authorities.

In addition, Airbnb will implement a system that will only accept registrations with a pre-established format, which will help with inspections and counter fraud.

The platform will also launch a publicity campaign for landlords on Mallorca which will brief them on all of the new legal requirements.

Llorenc Galmes said: “Tourism must be compatible with the quality of life of residents, the protection of the territory and current regulations.”

“This agreement with Airbnb is a firm step in that direction,” he added.

Airbnb’s Jaime Rodriguez de Santiago said: “This agreement is key to implementing the new European framework on short-term rentals and demonstrates Airbnb’s commitment to collaborate with local authorities in the transition towards more responsible tourism”

Similar agreements have been struck in Ibiza, the Canary Islands, and the Murcia region.