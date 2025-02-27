27 Feb, 2025
27 Feb, 2025 @ 13:08
Ibiza and Airbnb sign ‘historic’ agreement over tourist flats amid mounting tensions

IBIZA council and Airbnb have signed a ‘historic’ agreement to remove illegal tourist accommodation from the platform. 

The ‘pioneering’ plan will remove ‘flagrantly’ illegal properties from the website, including caravans, tents, yurts and boats. 

The agreement means properties will be taken down ‘without discussion or appeal’ in order to prevent costly legal delays. 

In the first 15 days of the operation, over 300 adverts have been taken down and Airbnb users who violate the law will also face being blocked from the platform.

In Ibiza, there are 100 open cases, which is expected to reach over 200 with the introduction of new measures. 

The agreement has been signed by Ibiza council leader, Vicent Mari and Spanish Airbnb director, Jaime Rodriguez de Santiago. 

Other entities have also been involved in the talks, including the Ibiza Tourist Accommodation Association (AVAT), the Ibiza and Formentera Hotelier Federation (FEHIF) and the Ibiza Tourism Board. 

“Airbnb has chosen Ibiza to establish their fight against the intrusion of tourist flats,” Mari said. 

“The island is small but a big player in Spain’s tourism industry.”

Meanwhile Santiago has expressed his wish that Ibiza be the ‘first of many’ councils to collaborate with Airbnb. 

“This is the start of a long relationship,” he said.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

