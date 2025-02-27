‘Beverly Hills’ style tourist flats to be built in historic Andalucian gem – and they’re MUCH cheaper than they look

THE ‘most sought-after area’ in Cordoba will continue to build on its luxury status after the announcement of a new ‘exclusive’ apartment complex.

Brillante, a few minutes north of the city centre, will be the location for a new project called El Portalon del Brillante, which has been compared by local media to ‘Beverly Hills’ in Los Angeles.

The area is already known for its expensive nature, with real estate agency, Idealista, listing many glamorous villas around the €1million mark.

READ MORE: Locals celebrate graffiti on Mallorca’s Osborne Bull statue that says ‘rich foreign property buyers to go to hell’

But a recent advert on the Idealista website has revealed details about an upcoming project which will enhance Brillante’s glitzy character.

There will be 35 apartments ‘designed for holiday rental use,’ which will have either one or two bedrooms.

For investors looking to buy the properties, a one-bedroom unit, with 49sqm, costs €170,000.

A two-bedroom apartment of 62sqm is priced at €190,000, while the 75sqm property is €230,000.

This is without the addition of VAT, but all apartments come with a parking space included.

They are much cheaper than other hot markets in Andalucia, such as Marbella or Malaga, where similar sized homes could easily fetch €500,000 or more.

Alongside this, buyers can enjoy individual solariums measuring up to 71 square metres, a private jacuzzi, and a communal swimming pool.

“Designed to maximise the profitability of holiday rentals, these apartments combine luxury, functionality and strategic location,” the website says.

Clearly aiming to attract investors, the advertiser claims Brillante is ‘perfect for holiday rentals,’ and suggests potential buyers will see successful returns.