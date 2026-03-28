PLAZA de Los Maestros in Sabinillas was the place to be last weekend for the Carnival de Sabinillas, organised by the Culture Department of Manilva City Council.

The streets of San Luis de Sabinillas were filled with colours, music and residents dressed in lavish costumes for the three-day carnival.

The festivities started last Friday evening with performances of students from the municipality’s schools.

The most anticipated day was Saturday, when the parade made its way through the town.

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The parade moved through Calle Duquesa de Arcos on Saturday March 21.

The highlight of the carnival was the parade that moved through Calle Duquesa de Arcos on Saturday.

Groups gathered at La Noria around 4pm and marched to Plaza de Los Maestros.

While throwing confetti and singing Spanish songs, the parade made a lot of people come out and party with them.

It was clear that not only children enjoyed the carnival. Every generation took part in the festivities – even the little ones and dogs were dressed up.

After the parade got to the tent at Plaza de Los Maestros, music bands kept making music and everyone was singing along.

Following that, it was time for the children’s and adult costume competitions.

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One of the carnival groups Chicimetal performs on stage.

The second day of carnival wrapped up with DJs, continuing into the early hours of the morning.

Sunday was all about performances. Lots of Chirigota groups (satirical musical groups) took their place on stage to show the best of themselves.

The tent filled with laughter, music and a lot of applause during every performance.

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Traditional dish ‘Callos’ served for free.

From 2:30pm until 3:30pm they served free food in the tent. On the menu was the traditional dish, ‘callos’.

This is a traditional Spanish stew made from beef tripe, chickpeas, chorizo, blood sausage and peppers.

Served with bread, it was a nice, free lunch for locals and a fun opportunity to try something new for tourists.

The carnival went on until 7:30pm, when the tent officially closed its doors.

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A three day fair during the carnival in Sabinillas.

A fair took place during the entire weekend. It was a nice opportunity to eat a snack, go on the bumper cars, fish for ducklings or go on an attraction ride.

There were also a few bouncy castles for the children, with chairs for the parents who had to wait.

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A tattoo artist placed Henna tattoos for a fair price.

Before returning home, there was a chance to pick a design for a Henna tattoo, temporary body art that lasts a week.

For three or five euros you could get beautiful paintings, which were done very fast.

The perfect way to end a weekend full of music, creativity and colour.



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