THE SURVEY, based on 4,009 interviews with adults across Spain conducted in March, set out to measure how people live, date and have sex today.

In total, 24.6% said they had not had sexual relations in the last 12 months, meaning roughly one in every four adults falls into that category.

By contrast, 75.1% said they had been sexually active over the same period.

The figures give a clear benchmark for readers wondering how they compare, showing that not having sex for a year is relatively common.

The study also explains why, with the most frequent reason being a lack of interest or sexual desire, cited by 16.3%.

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Life circumstances play a major role, with widowhood accounting for 13.5% and illness affecting either partner making up 11.2%.

Others said they simply had not found someone they were attracted to, representing 9.5% of responses.

Despite the headline figure, relationships remain central to many lives, with 73.5% saying a romantic partnership is important for overall happiness.

Around 69.2% of respondents said they are currently in a relationship, and nearly all of these are monogamous.

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Only 1.2% described their relationship as open, although 12.9% said they had tried one at some point.

The data also lifts the lid on what happens beyond traditional relationships, with 7.9% saying they have explored dominance and submission and 6.8% reporting specific fetishes.

Meanwhile, 4.7% have taken part in group sex and 3.2% in partner swapping, showing a smaller but visible minority exploring different experiences.

Sex is not always limited to partners, with 58.5% saying they have used erotic products such as lubricants, toys or lingerie.

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Curiosity, enjoyment and improving satisfaction were the most common reasons for using them.

When it comes to future trends, most Spaniards draw the line at technology, with 80.6% saying they would never consider sex with robots.

The research also reflects how attitudes are shifting, with 78.8% believing relationships today are more unstable than they were 50 years ago.

At the same time, 81.6% say they now offer greater personal freedom, suggesting a trade-off between stability and independence.

Among those who are single, nearly three quarters are not actively dating, reinforcing the idea that being without a partner and potentially without sex is often a choice.

In terms of identity, 85.7% of respondents identified as heterosexual, alongside 5.2% bisexual, 2.6% homosexual and 1.3% asexual.

Taken together, the findings show that while most adults in Spain are sexually active, a significant minority are not, making the “one in four” figure a useful point of comparison rather than an outlier.

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