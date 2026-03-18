PLAZA La Mezquita in Benalmádena was awash with green on Tuesday as hundreds gathered to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

There was a full-day programme of music, dance and family-friendly entertainment for the Costa del Sol’s biggest party of the day.

The event, organised by the Irish Association Spain and Birra Art, ran from 11am to 8pm and brought together locals and expats from across the Costa del Sol.

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students of Bunscoil Lorerto At the Irish Parade 17/03/2026

Festivities began with a special performance from students of the Irish School in Gorey, Wexford, who are currently in Spain on an Erasmus programme.

The group played live traditional instruments, including the Irish harp, setting an authentic tone for the day.

They were followed by Celtic dancers who delivered a lively performance blending traditional Irish dance with humorous elements.

Celtic Dancers at The Irish Parade 17/03/2026

The dancers later invited members of the crowd to join them, drawing laughter and applause as spectators became part of the show.

Music continued with The Celtic Chicks, who performed a selection of traditional Irish songs that quickly got the crowd singing and dancing.

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The Celtic Chicks performing Live at the Irish parade Benalmádena

As the afternoon progressed, the atmosphere grew more festive, with revellers gathering near the stage to celebrate with music, drinks and shared spirit.

The headline act, Totally Folk’d, closed the event with an energetic set, mixing traditional Irish music with pop and rock.

Lead singer Chloe Carron and guitarist Jai Northover kept the energy high, even after a guitar string snapped during their opening song.

Left leadsinger Chloe Carron , right Jai Northover performing

The band continued uninterrupted, delivering a performance that had the crowd singing at full volume.

The celebration attracted not only Irish nationals but also British, Scottish, Welsh and Spanish attendees, highlighting the event’s broad appeal.

Families, groups of friends and visitors of all ages and abilities joined in, creating a strong sense of community throughout the day.

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With temperatures reaching around 20C, the sunny weather added to the festive atmosphere.

Visitors were able to enjoy a range of food and drink stalls offering both Spanish and Irish options, including churros, burgers, hotdogs made with Irish sausage and pints of Guinness on tap.

The event once again confirmed its place as one of the most popular international celebrations on the Costa del Sol calendar.

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