British couple arrested for Mallorca attempted kidnapping were previously detained in February for an identical crime

A BRITISH couple arrested for an attempted kidnapping in Mallorca on Sunday, were previously detained for a similar incident last month.

The man and woman had been collared for kidnapping a man with the intention of robbing him in the Son Banya district of Palma on February 11.

The Cronica Baleares news portal said the victim sustained injuries as a result of the assault.

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SON BANYA

The man was said to owe them money and they carted him off initially to an ATM before forcing him to go to Son Banya.

When he tried to escape, a fight broke out which saw him beaten and robbed before being left in the town.

He required stitches to his head and back in hospital.

The middle-aged couple appeared before a Palma judge on Tuesday in regard to a kidnapping attempt on Sunday involving a 61-year-old female victim not far from the Son Banya incident.

The female Brit was allegedly the one who tried to kidnap her target and told the court- according to Diario de Mallorca– that she remembered nothing about the incident because she was high on drugs.

Her partner denied any involvement and also admitted taking narcotics with the judge sending them both to prison.

Sunday’s incident happened at around 12.50pm at a roundabout in Son Ferriol.

SON FERRIOL

The victim was waiting for a relative when a car pulled over next to her and the female driver told her to get into the vehicle.

The driver- wearing pyjamas- then got out of the car and held her tightly by the arm, leading to a struggle between the two women.

The victim broke free and fled in the direction of her home, as the kidnapper pursued her.

A second struggle broke out with the target falling to the ground, as the assailant demanded again that she got into her vehicle.

The victim screamed for help, attracting the attention of her husband and another person who rushed to help her.

She required treatment at Son Llatzer Hospital for extensive bruising.

The British couple sped off before being subsequently arrested an hour later.

The nationalities of the victims in the two incidents have not been disclosed.

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